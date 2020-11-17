Another tweak to Alexa's (NASDAQ:AMZN) algorithm helps the virtual assistant guess user requests before they are even asked.

"Now, we're taking another step toward natural interaction with a capability that lets Alexa infer customers’ latent goals - goals that are implicit in customer requests but not directly expressed. For instance, if a customer asks, "How long does it take to steep tea?" the latent goal could be setting a timer for steeping a cup of tea," writes engineers Anjishnu Kumar and Anand Rath.

"With the new capability, Alexa might answer that question, 'Five minutes is a good place to start,' then follow up by asking, 'Would you like me to set a timer for five minutes?'"

"The latent-goal discovery model analyzes multiple features of customer utterances, including pointwise mutual information, which measures the likelihood of an interaction pattern in a given context relative to its likelihood across all Alexa traffic. Deep-learning-based sub-modules assess additional features, such as whether the customer was trying to rephrase a prior command or issue a new command, or whether the direct goal and the latent goal share common entities or values (such as the time-value required to steep tea)."

"We are thrilled about this invention as it aids discovery of Alexa’s skills and provides increased utility to our customers."