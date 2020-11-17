New state COVID restrictions unveiled across the nation

Thanksgiving turkey with the extended family may end up in the deep fryer this year as governors and local leaders across the country imposed fresh measures to slow the spread of surging coronavirus infections.

In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy announced stricter capacity restrictions for both indoor and outdoor gatherings, while the city of Philadelphia banned "indoor gatherings of any size in any location, public or private."

Similar messages (and some mask mandates) were delivered in Michigan, Washington, North Dakota, Ohio and Iowa, while California took it a step further, ordering many non-essential businesses to close in 41 out of the state's 58 counties.

Talks on federal pandemic relief legislation have been stalled for months and still show no signs of budging in Congress.