The pilot delivery program is being closely watched as the vaccine must be shipped and stored at -70 degrees Celsius (minus 94°F), significantly below the standard for vaccines of 2-8 degrees Celsius (36-46°F).

Rhode Island, Texas, New Mexico, and Tennessee were picked due to their differences in overall size, diversity of populations, immunization infrastructure, and urban/rural settings.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) notes that the four states will not receive vaccine doses earlier than other states by virtue of the pilot, nor will they receive any differential consideration.

The company expects to have enough safety data on the vaccine from the ongoing large scale late-stage trials by the third week of November before proceeding to apply for emergency use authorization from the FDA.