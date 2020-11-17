European shares retreat despite positive vaccine news; Hungary, Poland veto recovery fund in focus

London -0.27% .

Germany -0.12% .

France -0.15% .

European stocks eased as tighter coronavirus restrictions across the continent halted a market rally fueled by encouraging COVID-19 vaccine updates.

Also, the focus is on the outlook for the EU’s near-term economic recovery after Hungary and Poland blocked the adoption of the 2021-2027 budget and recovery fund by EU governments on Monday as budget law includes a clause that makes access to money conditional on respecting the rule of law.

The Polish and Hungarian veto will be discussed at a meeting of EU European affairs ministers today, which might delay the launch of the €1.8T package that combines the EU’s long-term budget and the bloc’s economic recovery plan.

The nationalist governments in Budapest and Warsaw are against linking EU money and respect for the rule of law because they are under a formal EU process investigating them for undermining the independence of courts, media and non-governmental organizations.

If the link, introduced in July remains, both countries risk losing access to tens of billions of euros in EU funds.

Without unanimous consent, no EU country can get its money, giving Warsaw and Budapest strong leverage to pressure others to remove the link.

Investors also remained cautious about a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU.