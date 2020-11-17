It's only been three weeks since Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter's (NYSE:TWTR) Jack Dorsey testified in Congress, but the two executives are heading under the spotlight again this morning.

In this round, the Senate Judiciary Committee will press the tech titans on "Censorship, Suppression, and the 2020 Election" in what's likely to be another multi-hour hearing of assorted grievances.

The last hearing, by the Senate Commerce Committee, was about reforming Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, but the pressing policy issue barely came up and morphed into ongoing complaints about bias on the platforms.

Things may get hotter this time around as it's the first grilling of social media leaders since the election, with President Trump continuing to use social platforms to make claims of voter fraud and contest Joe Biden's victory.

The hearing goes live on C-SPAN at 10 a.m. ET.