More details about the partnership will come in a web presentation on November 19, but NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) has announced a strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services that focuses on extending the opportunities of connected vehicles.

The collaboration involve making a new NXP chip designed to aggregate data from a car's systems and send it over the internet to work better with Amazon's data centers.

NXP is one of the biggest suppliers of computing chips to automakers, and Amazon Web Services is the largest cloud computing service by revenue.

"We see the opportunity to help (automakers) make impactful improvements throughout vehicle life cycles with new vehicle data insights and the ability to make continuous improvements using machine learning and over-the-air updates," said Henri Ardevol, executive vice president and general manager of automotive processing at NXP Semiconductors.