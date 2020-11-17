Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) has inked a partnership with Beijing Missfresh Ecommerce, a leading e-commerce platform that focuses on high-quality fresh food in China, to promote digitalization and intelligent operations.

The partnership will leverage Aurora Mobile’s industry-leading Artificial Intelligent (AI) and machine learning-driven push technical capabilities and years of expertise in data analytics, help Missfresh gain comprehensive insights into user needs, and provide Missfresh with stable, efficient, secure, and intelligent push services that optimize user experience, increase user engagement and retention, and achieve intelligent and tailored marketing.

Press release