Jamf Holding (NASDAQ:JAMF) has commenced a follow-on public offering of its 10M shares of common stock offered by certain of selling shareholders.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 1.5M shares offered by selling stockholders.

Jamf will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling shareholders.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Barclays are acting as lead book-running managers.

Shares down 4% premarket.

The company made a U.S. debut in July 2020. Currently, JAMF is trading at $34.67, 33.3% higher than the IPO price of $26.