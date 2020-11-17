Ericsson's (NASDAQ:ERIC) ConsumerLab reports that 5G could drive up to $31T in cumulative consumer revenue in the ICT industry by 2030

The report estimates that communications service providers could earn $3.7T of that total.

The report also estimates that CSPs could generate up to $131B by 2030 from digital service revenues alone by bundling and marketing 5G use cases and about 40% of these revenue projections are attributed to consumer spending on enhanced video, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and cloud gaming over 5G networks.

Augmented Reality could drive more than half of all consumer spending on immersive media by 2030.

In early 2019, the average consumer was willing to pay a 20% premium for 5G but as 2020 draws to an end, that figure has dropped to 10%.

The report also projects that by proactively driving 5G consumer adoption, CSPs could gain 34% higher 5G average revenue per user (ARPU) by 2030. This could boost consumer revenues at a compound annual growth rate of 2.7 % compared to flat revenue growth of 0.03% by taking a passive approach across the decade.