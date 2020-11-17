Futures dip after record session, Tesla boosts Nasdaq

A minor pullback was seen overnight following a bumper session for U.S. stocks amid another set of upbeat results from Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine trials.

Dow and S&P 500 futures dipped 0.3% , while the Nasdaq rose 0.3% as Tesla soared on news that it would finally be added to the S&P 500 index.

"Rotation" is still a word that's being tossed around on the Street, though it may be more like "catch-up," with so much money sitting on the sidelines. High-flying tech companies rose yesterday along with banks, retail, energy and travel, albeit with smaller gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday also clinched its first all-time high since February, representing the fastest rebound from a bear-market low (193 trading days) since 1991.

Retail tsunami... While the Q3 earnings season is nearing an end, retail will light up the scoreboard this week, with investors keen on some figures and forecasts before the holiday season.

Strong online demand is likely to have supported Walmart when it reports results this morning, while Home Depot is set to see robust demand for goods as consumers spent more time at home. That story is likely to play out at Lowe's and Target (which report tomorrow), though a decline in foot traffic at Macy's could hit the retailer's sales on Thursday.

Don't forget the latest U.S. retail sales report, set to be published this morning. It's expected to increase for the sixth straight month due to steady job creation, a shift toward tangible goods and early holiday promotions.