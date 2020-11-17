Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) has priced its offering of $1B of 0% convertible senior unsecured notes due November 15, 2027 in a private offering.

Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $150M of notes.

Closing date is November 19.

The company estimates net proceeds of ~$984.3M (or ~$1.132B if the initial purchasers fully exercise their option), of ~$78.3M will be used to fund the cost of entering into the capped call transactions and the remainder for general corporate purposes and working capital.