Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) says it has extended its long-term real estate relationship with Kings Garden, one of California’s top cannabis producers, with the acquisition of a Southern California property, which comprises ~192K square feet of industrial space.

The purchase price for the property was ~$25.4M.

Post acquisition, IIPR entered into a long-term, triple-net lease at the property with Kings Garden, which intends to operate the property as a licensed cannabis cultivation and distribution facility upon completion of redevelopment.

Kings Garden is expected to complete additional tenant improvements for the property, for which IIP has agreed to provide reimbursement of ~$25.0M.

Till date, IIP has leased six properties to Kings Garden, representing ~364K square feet of industrial space and a total commitment of ~$95.0M.