Home Depot (NYSE:HD) reports comparable-store sales rose 24.1% in Q3, topping consensus estimates of 16.9%.

The comparable sales for the U.S. stores was 24.6%.

Gross margin rate -300 bps to 34.2% vs. 34.5% consensus; Operating margin rate flat at 14.5% vs. consensus of 14.6%.

Merchandise inventory up 2.8% to $16.16B.

Number of customer transactions grew 13% to 453.2M, and the average ticket price increased 10% to $72.98.

Sales per retail square foot expanded 23.1% to $552.85.

Store count +5 Y/Y to 2,295 for the period.

The company plans to invest ~$1B in annualized permanent compensation enhancements for frontline, hourly associates.

