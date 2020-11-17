Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) move had been anticipated for quite a while, given the many reported internal discussions and acquisition of PillPack in 2018, but the latest news is likely to shake CVS (NYSE:CVS), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) and Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA).

Amazon Pharmacy will allow customers in the U.S. to order prescription medications for home delivery, including free delivery for Amazon Prime members.

It's great timing for a launch as Americans are increasingly relying on getting their medicines via mail to avoid getting exposed to COVID-19, and that shift may become permanent.

Amazon Pharmacy will accept most forms of insurance, but could offer savings for people without insurance as well, while customers can also use flexible spending accounts or health savings accounts to buy prescriptions.

How will it work? Doctors can send prescriptions directly to Amazon Pharmacy - which has tools to verify that a physician legitimately ordered each prescription - or patients can request a transfer from existing retailers.

Customers over the age of 18 will have access to the pharmacy service this week in 45 states. Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana and Minnesota are not yet included.

Amazon Prime customers get free two-day delivery (shipping may still take up to five days the first time a customer orders, as it takes time to transfer a medication). Customers who don’t have Prime can get free delivery within five days, or they can pay $5.99 to upgrade to two-day delivery.