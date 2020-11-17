Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) reports Tobacco volume declined 2.1% in FY2020, reflecting better market size and share trends in several markets.

For the fiscal year, net revenue up +0.8% driven by tobacco growth of +1.8% offsetting a decline in NGP net revenue of 27.0%

Tobacco price mix +3.9% reflecting gross pricing of 6.7% offset by adverse product mix of 1.9% and adverse market mix of 0.9%.

Adjusted operating profit down 4.8% with Europe down 5.9%; Americas down 3.4%; AAA down 8.7%. Tobacco profitability lower by 3.1% and NGP down 34.4%.

Proceeds from the sale of Premium Cigars business which completed on 29 October 2020 was used to reduce debt.

For FY2021, the company expects to deliver low to mid single-digit growth in organic adjusted operating profit at constant currency, excluding the impact of the Premium Cigar sale. Tobacco pricing is expected to remain strong although with some ongoing mix headwinds and with lower stock profits.

In Next Generation Products (NGP), the company has taken disciplined action to reduce operating losses in 2H, this moderated level of loss is expected to continue in FY2021.

Other FY2021 guidance:

