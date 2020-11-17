Sea (NYSE:SE): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.69 misses by $0.01 .

Revenue of $1.2B (+96.7% Y/Y) misses by $220M .

Q3 adjusted EBITDA was $120.4M vs. a consensus of $28.1M.

The company expects bookings for digital entertainment to exceed $3.1B, representing over 75.4% growth from 2019. The revised guidance represents an increase of more than 59.0% from the midpoint of the previously disclosed guidance of between $1.9B and $2.0B.

Sea also expects GAAP revenue plus sales incentives net-off for e-commerce to exceed $2.3B. The revised guidance represents a more than 144.1% increase from 2019, and a more than 31.4% increase from the midpoint of the previously disclosed guidance of between $1.7B and $1.8B.

Shares +3% premarket.

Press Release