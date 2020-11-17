Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) on Monday, reported encouraging preliminary results from its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273. The result comes a week after Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) revealed a protection rate of more than 90% against disease.

Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, both use the same promising messenger RNA technology, and their combined excellent early results suggest the world has a crucial new tool to respond quickly to diseases.

The mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine, once injected instructs the body’s cells to create copies of the coronavirus protein. In turn, this is expected to prompt the immune cells to create antibodies to fight it.

These antibodies will remain in the blood and fight the real virus if and when it infects the human body. They essentially turn cells into tiny drug factories.

In addition to being speedier to manufacture and develop, a feature which helped Pfizer and Moderna quickly start clinical trials — mRNA is well-suited to rapid adaptation.

But, messenger RNA is also delicate, requiring careful cold storage and handling that will complicate distribution, though Moderna’s shot is easier to handle than Pfizer’s.

Vaccines using mRNA are the front-runners in the race, but many other inoculations are in development.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) also reported encouraging results from preclinical studies evaluating its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, in mice and hamsters.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) / Oxford and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) both use modified viruses to carry genetic material that prompts an immune response. They are likely to be the next to reveal data from continuing trials.

The genetically modified adenovirus cannot replicate in humans, enters the cell and release the code to make only the spike protein. It's another approach that's quick and adaptable.

Merck's (NYSE:MRK) candidate V590 uses a recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus (rVSV) vector, while V591 uses the measles virus. Unlike adenoviruses, this rVSV vector displays the spike on its surface.

The older approaches used by Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) may be slower and have yet to enter the final stage of testing in the U.S., but they can build up supplies quickly once up and running.

Other types of vaccine include the non-replicating viral vector category, often effective but time-consuming.

Then there are inactivated virus vaccines made by using particles of the COVID-19 virus that were killed, making them unable to infect or replicate; protein subunit vaccines to build a targeted immune response and DNA vaccines that use genetically engineered DNA molecules.

Moderna shares have surged around 47% over the past six months on optimism about its COVID-19 vaccine.

