Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) forecasts low to mid single-digit growth in organic adjusted operating profit for 2021 to match consensus expectations.

The company anticipates tobacco pricing will remain strong despite some ongoing mix headwinds and with lower stock profits.

Next up for Imperial is a capital markets update scheduled for January 27, which could reveal the conclusions of a strategic review by the board that is currently underway.

Shares of Imperial Brands are up 5.15% in London trading.

