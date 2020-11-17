Kohl's (NYSE:KSS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats by $0.44 ; GAAP EPS of -$0.08 beats by $0.39 .

Revenue of $3.98B (-14.0% Y/Y) beats by $90M .

Comparable store sales of -13.3% vs. consensus of -11.7%.

“We entered the holiday season well-positioned and prepared to serve our customers with more omnichannel conveniences in place to deliver the great experience they always expect from Kohl’s. As we look ahead, we are incredibly focused on executing against our new strategic framework, which represents our greatest opportunity to drive long-term sales and profit growth and create shareholder value in the coming years,” said Gass. “In addition, through disciplined capital management we plan to reinstate a dividend during the first half of 2021.”

Shares +2.4% PM.

Press Release