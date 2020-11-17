Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) announces that its Logix Smart ABC (Influenza A/B, SARS-CoV-2) and its Logix Smart SARS-CoV-2 (genes RdRp/E) multiplex tests have obtained regulatory authorization to be sold as in vitro diagnostics (IVD) for COVID-19 detection in markets accepting CE-markings.

Both multiplex tests use the Company's patented CoPrimer technology and are designed for use with saliva and other respiratory tract samples, such as nasal swabs or sputum.

The CE Markings for both the tests confirm that they meet the Essential Requirements of the European Community's In-Vitro Diagnostic Medical Device Directive (IVDD 98/79/EC), permitting export and sales of the products as IVDs to commence immediately in the European Community.

Shares down 16% premarket as Q3 revenue growth, driven in part by COVID-19 test sales, failed to impress, resulting in consensus miss.