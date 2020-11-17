Walmart (NYSE:WMT) reports comparable sales rose 6.4% in the U.S. in Q3 to top the consensus mark of +5.9%. The retail giant says it saw strength across key categories, including general merchandise, health & wellness and food. E-commerce sales soared 79% during the quarter with strong results across all channels.

The Sam's Club business saw a comparable sale increase of 11.1%, with e-commerce sales up 41%. Membership income was 10.4% higher during the quarter.

Consolidated gross profit rate increased 50 bps during the quarter and operating expenses as a percentage of sales fell 18 bps compared to a year ago.

The company says it incurred incremental costs related to COVID-19 of $600M.

Shares of Walmart are up 0.79% in premarket action after rising 4.75% the week into earnings.

