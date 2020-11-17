ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) has commenced a human clinical trial of Niagen (nicotinamide riboside or NR) investigating its potential to increase milk production among preterm mothers.

The double-blinded study will compare mothers' levels of milk production and other markers of metabolism between the experimental and control periods, respectively.

The new human trial follows promising preclinical results which showed NR supplementation benefited both mother and newborn animals.

The trial will enroll 32 participant mothers who deliver preterm babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). These mothers will either receive NR followed by placebo for 7 days, or the opposite combination (known as a cross-over study).