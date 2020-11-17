Citing the improved valuation after a post-earnings pullback, Canaccord Genuity upgrades Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from Hold to Buy and adds $10 to the price target for $38.

Analyst Ken Herbert says the 19% share decline from a recent peak creates "an opportunity to own a vertically integrated space company with strong positions in both commercial and government markets at an attractive valuation."

Herbert thinks Maxar will continue to lead the government market even with increasing competition.

The analyst expects a stock re-rating to happen as Maxar "executes on the Legion satellite launches and is successful with the EnhancedView contract opportunity."

Maxar shares are up 2.3% pre-market to $25.74.

Here's a look at how Maxar shares have performed compared to the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) and S&P 500 over the past month: