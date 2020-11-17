Weighing in on the big news news in the EV world, CFRA reiterates a Strong Buy rating on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) after yesterday's announcement of S&P 500 inclusion for the company.

Analyst Garrett Nelson: "After the close on Monday, the S&P Dow Jones Index Committee announced that TSLA will be added to the S&P 500 Index effective prior to the open on December 21. The committee issued a press release stating that it is consulting feedback from the investment community due to the large size of the addition to determine if the stock should be added all at once or in two separate tranches. TSLA is poised to become the largest company ever added to the S&P 500 by a wide margin (the second largest was Facebook)."

"We had viewed TSLA's addition to the index as an eventuality and was the primary reason why we raised our opinion on the shares to Strong Buy from Buy on October 30. We expect TSLA shares to trade sharply higher on the news, noting the stock's 20% drop the day after the September rebalancing was announced and it was not included."

CFRA maintains a price target of $550, which works out to 95.7X the 2022 PE estimate. The firm expects EPS of $2.30 this year out of Tesla and EPS of $3.50 in 2021. See all the consensus estimates on Tesla

Shares of Tesla are up 13.27% premarket to $462.23.

Read what Wedbush Securities had to say about the Tesla S&P 500 news.