In a diversion from a positive advisory committee vote, the FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Alkermes’s (NASDAQ:ALKS) marketing application seeking approval for ALKS-3831 for the treatment of schizophrenia and with bipolar I disorder in adults.

ALKS received a complete response letter due to a manufacturing records review; co. says the issue has since been resolved and it’s preparing data for submission to FDA.

FDA stated that resolution of certain conditions related to the tablet coating process at the OH facility is required before ALKS 3831 may be approved. The CRL did not identify or raise any concerns about the clinical or non-clinical data and no additional/new trials were requested by the FDA.

The approval had been anticipated after a panel of advisers backed the investigational medicine.

FDA confirmed receipt of the requested records provided by Alkermes on September 11, and, since that date, no report or feedback from this records review was provided to Alkermes until receipt of the CRL.

The company will host a conference call at 8 A.M. ET.

Shares are halted.