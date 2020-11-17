Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) reports sales and earnings exceed company expectations, with significant improvement sequentially.

The company saw comparable store sales of -13.3% below consensus of -11.7%.

Digital sales remained strong with 25% growth Y/Y.

Gross margin rate slipped 48 bps to 35.8%, due to increased promotional activity, mix, and higher cost of shipping.

Merchandise inventory decreased 26% to $3.61B.

The company strengthened its financial position during the quarter by fully repaying the revolver and ending with $1.9B in cash

The company ended the quarter with $1.94B cash; Net cash provided by operating activities of $606M; Free cash flow of $511M.

The company intends to reinstate its dividend in 1H21.

The company is well-positioned and prepared to serve customers in the Q4 holiday season with more omni-channel experiences in place.

“I continue to be very proud of how our organization is navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic. Our third quarter results exceeded our expectations with significant sequential sales and profitability improvement. Digital sales growth remained strong and our actions to improve our gross margin showed great progress. We also further strengthened our financial position and fully repaid our revolver during the period, which underscores the solid cash flow generation of our business,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer.

Previously: Kohl's EPS beats by $0.44, beats on revenue (Nov. 17)