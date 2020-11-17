Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Canada announces that Health Canada approved a new indication for DUPIXENT (dupilumab injection), for adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe asthma with a type 2 / eosinophilic phenotype or oral corticosteroid-dependent asthma.

Data from DUPIXENT clinical trials have shown that IL-4 and IL-13 are key drivers of the type 2 inflammation that plays a major role in asthma, atopic dermatitis, and CRSwNP.

DUPIXENT is jointly developed by Sanofi and Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) under a global collaboration agreement.