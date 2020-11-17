Retailers Target (NYSE:TGT) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST) are modestly higher after Walmart tops expectations with its Q3 report.

In the U.S., Walmart saw a 6.4% increase in comparable sales as average ticket growth of 24.0% helped to offset a 14.2% decline in transactions. Sam's Club saw a jump in comparable sales of 11.1% during the quarter.

Shares of Target are 0.55% higher in premarket action and Costco is up 1.56% .

All three retailers have outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the last year.

