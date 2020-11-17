The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is drafting a proposal that would require Chinese companies with shares trading in the U.S. to use auditors overseen by U.S. regulators or face being dropped from U.S. exchanges, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The plan will likely be issued for public comment in December.

Chinese companies have been able to sell shares in the U.S. for years, yet their financial statements aren't subject to the same scrutiny required of U.S. and other countries' firms.

The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board has been supervising auditors of publicly traded companies since accounting scandals took down Enron ~20 years ago.

The SEC, though, has tried a number of approaches to try to get China to cooperate with the PCAOB — from suing audit firms to obtain information on fraudulent companies, to negotiating with Chinese regulators and issuing public warnings to U.S. investors about the problem.

The new proposal would put the responsibility on the New York Stock Exchange (owned by Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)) and Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to require compliance with audit inspections or bar the new Chinese company from listing.

Chinese companies with shares that already trade in the U.S. would get a few years to comply.