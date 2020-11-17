Aaron Alt, CFO and President of Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) to step down, effective November 27.

Marlo Cormier, Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer of the company has been promoted as Chief Financial Officer.

John Goss, who recently served as Group Vice President and Head of Stores and Operations, has been appointed as Senior Vice President and President of Sally Beauty Supply.

Mary Beth Edwards has been appointed as Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer and Chief Transformation Officer.

Previously, Ms. Edwards served as Group Vice President, Global Sourcing of Sally Beauty Holdings since April 2019.

“Today’s changes reflect both the depth of our team as well as the strength of our succession planning process,” said Chris Brickman, president and chief executive officer. “Marlo brings extensive financial experience and leadership to the Company and John has a proven track record of retail leadership where he has delivered sales and profitable growth coupled with excellent transformational execution. In addition, Mary Beth has proven to be a great asset to the Company with her outstanding leadership of our transformation and key technology initiatives. Finally, we would like to thank Aaron for his many contributions to our aggressive transformation plan.” Mr. Alt added, “I’m proud of what we have accomplished with our transformation investments over the last few years, and I wish Chris and the team success.”