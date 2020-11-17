Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) -6.6% pre-market after saying it initiated a global recall of all unused inventory of the LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System due to "complexities" with the product delivery system, and will retire the entire LOTUS product platform immediately.

"The voluntary recall is related solely to the delivery system, as the valve continues to achieve positive and clinically effective performance post-implant," the company says, adding there are no safety concerns for patients who currently have an implanted valve.

Boston Scientific says it expects to book pretax charges of $225M-$300M related to inventory, fixed asset, intangible asset and certain other exit charges, and $100M-$150M of the charges will affect adjusted earnings, mostly in Q4.

In a bullish report posted recently on Seeking Alpha, Opal Investment Research says "growth aspirations, along with a robust product pipeline, make [Boston Scientific] an attractive name to own heading into 2021."