"[A] topping process is underway," says Bank of America strategist Michael Hartnett. His bank's most recent fund manager survey shows soaring investor sentiment following the election and announcement of two apparently successful vaccines.

Allocations to equities jumped to their highest level since January 2018, while cash plunged to its lowest level since April 2015. As the price action of the last two weeks has shown, it was small-caps, value names, banks, and emerging-market stocks that have been the favorites in this move, according to the survey.

More: 91% of those surveyed see a stronger economy in 12 months, a record 73% expect a steeper yield curve, a net 24% expect value to outperform growth.

Hartnett again: "We're close to 'full bull' ... Reopening rotation can continue in Q4, but we say 'sell the vaccine' in coming weeks."

Some related ETFs: EEM, VWO, IVE, SPYG, IEMG, VOOG, DEM, IVW, EDC, SCHE, SPYV, DGS, FM, DVYE