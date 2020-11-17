Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) is lower in premarket trading to follow on the same trajectory as Home Depot following its Q3 earnings topper this morning. Investors may be slightly skittish after Home Depot announced a $1B investment in annualized permanent compensation enhancements for frontline, hourly associates.

Bank of America still likes the setup for Lowe's into tomorrow's earnings report. The firm expects EPS of $2.09 vs. $2.00 consensus and comparable sales growth of +26.0% vs. +20.7% consensus.

BofA: "Lowe’s has decisively benefitted from trends that have emerged as a result of COVID-19: 1) Americans spending more time at home and completing delayed home improvement projects; 2) the shift of consumer spending from “away-from-home” categories (like restaurants and travel) to “in-home” categories; and 3) homeowners taking on DIY projects in favor of utilizing professionals. And in the background, LOW continues to execute on management’s long-term transformation initiatives."

Shares of Lowe's are down 0.86% premarket to $160.50. Lowe's is up 35.19% YTD.

Earlier: Home Depot tops Q3 estimates, U.S. comp rises 24.1%