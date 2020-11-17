Avrobio reports new data across clinical programs in lysosomal disorder
Nov. 17, 2020 7:56 AM ETAVROBIO, Inc. (AVRO)AVROBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) announces positive data across its clinical programs in Gaucher disease type 1, Fabry disease and cystinosis.
- New clinical updates announced today include:
- AVR-RD-02 for Gaucher disease type 1: Positive early reductions in plasma lyso-Gb1 and chitotriosidase activity at three months as compared to baseline, when Patient 1 was on ERT; additional positive trends observed across multiple other measures.
- AVR-RD-01 for Fabry disease: Ongoing Fabry disease trials continue to demonstrate sustained durability, with first patient out 3.5 years. Avrobio intends to submit its briefing book in Q4 to the FDA with the goal to align on a potential accelerated approval strategy.
- “Additionally, the first patient in the investigator-sponsored trial for cystinosis, now out one year, remains off both oral and eye drop cysteamine and we are thrilled to announce that a third patient has been dosed," said Geoff MacKay, President and CEO.
- Additionally, the company is further expanding its lysosomal disorder pipeline with a new program in Gaucher disease type 3, which joins the recently announced program in Hunter syndrome in a synergistic portfolio of six programs designed to prevent, halt or reverse genetic disease.
- Avrobio anticipates dosing, enrolling or consenting five patients across its clinical trials this quarter, and dosing a total of 30 patients cumulatively across other clinical programs by the end of 2021.