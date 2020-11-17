AES and AIMCo merge to form leading renewables platform in the US

Nov. 17, 2020 7:59 AM ETThe AES Corporation (AES)AESBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The AES (NYSE:AES) signed an agreement with Alberta Investment Management to merge the sPower development platform, a leading independent solar developer in the US with AES' US-based clean energy development business.
  • The merged renewables platform will bring together sPower's and AES' differentiated capabilities in solar, wind and energy storage to accelerate AES customers' energy transitions.
  • AES' wholly-owned clean energy development business includes AES Distributed Energy and a wind development team formerly part of Advance Energy.
  • Additionally, future projects developed from the combined 12 gigawatts development pipeline will be owned 75% by AES and 25% by AIMCo, leveraging successful partnership at sPower.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the next few months upon successful completion of customary closing conditions.
