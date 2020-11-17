Alstom (OTCPK:ALSMY) has launched a capital increase of around €2B to finance the acquisition of Bombardier's (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) rail unit, which it expects to close in the first quarter of next year.

Back in September, Alstom lowered its offer for the business, revising terms of an agreement that gives the division an enterprise value of $8.4B.

Alstom's latest capital increase will allow shareholders that own 10 preferential subscription rights to subscribe for three new shares at 29.50 euros per share.

French conglomerate Bouygues (OTCPK:BOUYY), which owns 9.7% of Alstom, has also committed to participate in the rights issue.