CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) (OTCPK:CBLAQ), which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy at the beginning of the month, saw Q3 adjusted FFO per share shrink to 4 cents sank from 34 cents in the year-ago quarter, as the REIT's business was hurt by rent abatements and uncollectable revenue from tenants unable to pay rent as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Q3 total portfolio same-center net operating income dropped 30.5% Y/Y.

Q3 revenue of $129.9M declined from $187.3M a year ago.

Still, the company is seeing improvements from earlier in the pandemic.

"We’ve experienced a significant improvement in collections as these tenants pay past due rents. April’s collection rate improved from 27% to over 76% and May improved from 33% to 68%. We expect this trend to continue as we move later in the year and into 2021, and certain deferred rents begin coming due," said CEO Stephen Lebovitz.

October rents are over 100% of billed rents, which includes some rents that may be applicable to prior months.

That doesn't mean the pandemic is behind it. The company expects additional store closures and lost rent through the remainder of the year "as the difficult operating environment continues."

Total portfolio occupancy of 86.8% at Sept. 30, 2020 falls from 90.5% at Sept. 30, 2019.

Foreclosure of Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth, IL, was foreclosed on in Q3. Also sees foreclosure or conveyance proceedings for Park Plaza in Little Rock, AR; EastGate Mall in Cincinnati, OH, and Asheville Mall in Asheville, NC

Expects Asheville Mall and EastGate Mall to be transferred into receivership this month. In October, Burnsville Center in Minneapolis was placed into receivership.

CBL remains in talks with the lender for a potential modification and extension of the loan secured by Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake, VA.