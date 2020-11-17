Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) appoints Paul Heard as its chief information officer. Heard previously led the enterprise transformations of Micro Focus, HPE, and DaimlerChrysler.

At HPE, Heard was responsible for the IT separation of HPE and HP.

"We are focused on building an enduring software company to help propel the growth of the Subscription Economy®. Paul’s deep knowledge of scaling enterprise-wide IT transformations for multi-billion dollar organizations will help our customers win in this new era of digital business, and advance Zuora’s next phase of growth with a bold technology strategy," says Daisy Hernandez, SVP of Strategy and Operations at Zuora.

Press release.