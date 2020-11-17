Trian Fund adds Invesco and Comcast, exits Bank of New York Mellon

In its recent 13F filing, Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund disclosed its updated portfolio positions and new positions taking total portfolio value to $426.02M.

Acquired new positions in Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) with ~36.7M shares, Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) with ~17.67M shares and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) with ~15.63M shares.

The fund exited The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK).

Stakes were reduced in General Electric (NYSE:GE) to ~32.18M shares from ~59.33M shares, nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) holdings reduced to ~5.83M shares from ~12.39M, Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) reduced to ~12.24M shares from ~15.85M and The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) to ~10.13M from ~10.83M shares.