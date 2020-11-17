TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) says it signed an agreement that allows Natural Law Energy to invest as much as $1B of equity in the Keystone XL pipeline project.

The first phase of the deal is expected to close in Q3 2021, contingent on Natural Law Energy securing financing, and the agreement also considers NLE pursuing an interest in future liquids projects.

TC Energy says it will apply the NLE ownership model as the project advances through construction to create opportunities for additional Indigenous communities along the Keystone XL corridor in Canada and the U.S.

The election of Joe Biden as U.S. president likely means doom for the Keystone XL project, which is still not running more than a decade after being proposed, because of legal and permitting delays, and it is a high-profile, symbolic target for the new administration.