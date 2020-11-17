Wells Fargo upgrades Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) to an Overweight rating from Equal Weight.

"With the MK brand showing signs of stability (AURs increasing, handbag category dynamics improving) and CPRI’s luxury assets set to accelerate into 2021 (luxury trends have inflected globally, while Choo and Versace are set to enter offensive mode following years of reinvestment) – we see this as a clear recovery name set for EPS upside and multiple expansion," writes Ike Boruchow.

Boruchow also calls the luxury space alive and well and sees the Capri story as evolving.

"We believe investors are beginning to view CPRI as a portfolio of brands vs. a single branded company - driven entirely by what has historically been a choppy MK business. Over the last several years, CPRI has traded an EV/EBITDA multiple of 6-7x, with minimal operating margin contribution from the Jimmy Choo and Versace brands. As the MK business continues to stabilize and Versace and Jimmy Choo continue to increase their revenue and operating margin contributions, we expect investors will begin to ascribe much higher multiples to the Jimmy Choo and Versace," he writes.

Wells Fargo assigns a new price target of $45 to Capri vs. $25 prior and the average Wall Street PT of $29.22.