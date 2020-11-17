Eagle Point Credit Q3 NII falls, NAV improves during the quarter

  • Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Q3 net investment income and realized losses of 23 cents falls from 28 cents in Q2 and 37 cents in the year-ago quarter.
  • Net asset value per common share was $8.45 at Sept. 30, 2020 vs. $7.45 at June 30, 2020 and $11.45 at Sept. 30, 2019.
  • Estimates NAV per share of $8.53-$8.63 at Oct. 31, 2020.
  • During the quarter, ECC received $16.7M of recurring cash distributions from its investment portfolios, or 53 cents per weighted average common share. When including proceeds from called investments, it received cash distributions of 62 cents per share.
  • ECC deployed $27.2M in net capital and converted three of its existing loan accumulation facilities into CLOs during the quarter.
  • The weighted average effective yield of new CLO equity investments made by the company during Q3, which includes a provision for credit losses, was 15.22% as measured at the time of investment.
  • As of Sept. 30, 2020, based on amortized cost, the weighted average effective yield on the company’s CLO equity portfolio (excluding called CLOs) was 11.48% vs. 12.33% as of June 30, 2020 and 13.38% as of Sept. 30, 2019.
  • From Oct. 1-Oct. 31, 2020, ECC received $25.5M of recurring cash distributions from its investment portfolio.
  • "As we moved into October, recurring cash flows on our portfolio increased by over 50% as LIBOR mismatches from the second and third quarter turned in the company’s favor," said CEO Thomas Majewski.
  • Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
  • Previously: Eagle Point Credit NII misses by $0.16 (Nov. 17)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.