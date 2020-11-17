Eagle Point Credit Q3 NII falls, NAV improves during the quarter
Nov. 17, 2020
- Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Q3 net investment income and realized losses of 23 cents falls from 28 cents in Q2 and 37 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Net asset value per common share was $8.45 at Sept. 30, 2020 vs. $7.45 at June 30, 2020 and $11.45 at Sept. 30, 2019.
- Estimates NAV per share of $8.53-$8.63 at Oct. 31, 2020.
- During the quarter, ECC received $16.7M of recurring cash distributions from its investment portfolios, or 53 cents per weighted average common share. When including proceeds from called investments, it received cash distributions of 62 cents per share.
- ECC deployed $27.2M in net capital and converted three of its existing loan accumulation facilities into CLOs during the quarter.
- The weighted average effective yield of new CLO equity investments made by the company during Q3, which includes a provision for credit losses, was 15.22% as measured at the time of investment.
- As of Sept. 30, 2020, based on amortized cost, the weighted average effective yield on the company’s CLO equity portfolio (excluding called CLOs) was 11.48% vs. 12.33% as of June 30, 2020 and 13.38% as of Sept. 30, 2019.
- From Oct. 1-Oct. 31, 2020, ECC received $25.5M of recurring cash distributions from its investment portfolio.
- "As we moved into October, recurring cash flows on our portfolio increased by over 50% as LIBOR mismatches from the second and third quarter turned in the company’s favor," said CEO Thomas Majewski.
- Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
