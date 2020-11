TSLA, YY, VLDR and TOUR among premarket gainers

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) +49% after its drug shows benefits for heart patients.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) +43% .

Mogo (OTC:MOGO) +42% after entering agreement to acquire Carta Worldwide.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) +36% on Q3 results.

Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:BTBT) +19% .

Comstock Mining (NYSEMKT:LODE) +16% on Q3 results.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) +15% .

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) +13% after yesterday's announcement of S&P 500 inclusion for the company.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) +11% .

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) +10% after strategic plan to access China’s Capital Markets.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) +10% .

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) +9% on Q2 results.

New Concept Energy (NYSEMKT:GBR) +9% on Q3 results.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) +9% on Q3 results.

IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC) +8% .

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) +7% .

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) +6% .