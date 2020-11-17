BrainStorm Cell (NASDAQ:BCLI) plunges ~70% in premarket on robust volume after the company announced that Phase 3 trial evaluating NurOwn for the treatment for Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) did not reach statistically significant results.

The trial’s primary efficacy endpoint was powered on assumed treatment response rates of 35% on NurOwn versus 15% on placebo. The primary endpoint was achieved in 34.7% of NurOwn participants versus 27.7% for placebo.

Secondary efficacy endpoint measuring average change in ALS functional rating score (ALSFRS-R) from baseline to week 28, was -5.52 with NurOwn versus -5.88 on Placebo, a difference of 0.36.

In pre-specified subgroup with early disease, NurOwn demonstrated a clinically meaningful treatment response across the primary and key secondary endpoints. In this subgroup, there were 34.6% responders met the primary endpoint definition on NurOwn and 15.6% on Placebo, and the average change from baseline to week 28 in ALSFRS-R total score was -1.77 on NurOwn and -3.78 on Placebo.