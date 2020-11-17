Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) +21.5% PM , inked a definitive agreement to acquire Carta Solutions Holding (also known as Carta Worldwide) in an all-stock transaction through a plan of arrangement; 100% of Carta's outstanding shares in exchange for the issuance of 10M shares equivalent to $24.2M.

Post the acquisition, Canada's largest vertically integrated fintech companies will be created; significantly expanding the company's addressable market by entering into the $2.5T global digital payments market.

Currently operating in Europe, Carta generated ~$8.5M in revenue in 2019; 85% of which was from international markets outside of Canada.

"By using Carta's payment processing engine, we expect to enhance Mogo’s digital wallet capabilities which includes the development of our upcoming peer-to-peer payment solution, and – when combined with our digital front-end capabilities – we see great opportunity to power the next generation of platforms globally," founder & CEO David Feller commented.