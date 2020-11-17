Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) spending in Europe increased 15% on the year in 2019, according to Cathy Kearney, Apple's VP of European operations.

Over the past five years, Apple spent over $77B across thousands of suppliers and partners across the region.

Source: Kearney's comments at the European Business Summit, via Bloomberg.

Yesterday, news broke that an Austrian privacy group had filed complaints with the data protection regulators in Spain and Germany, alleging that the online tracking tool in Apple devices allowed the tech giant to store user data without consent.

Apple said the allegations were "factually inaccurate and we look forward to making that clear to privacy regulators should they examine the complaint."

