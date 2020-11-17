Wells Fargo upgrades Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) to Overweight from Equal Weight on expectations for a post-pandemic recovery.

"While BOOT came under heavy pressure in the early days of the pandemic the stock has recovered somewhat. Even so, BOOT shares are still -19% below the early-January peak (vs. SPX +10%). Given that we do not see a structural impairment in the company’s EPS power (our current FY22 forecast of $1.96 is well above FY20 EPS of $1.64), we think this presents a buying opportunity – as BOOT shares should continue marching up towards its prior highs."

Boot Barn is called a leader in a fragmented market with weak competition.

Wells Fargo assigns a new price target of $49 to BOOT vs. $35 prior PT and the average Wall Street PT of $36.09.