Benchmark (Buy) raises its JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) price target from $76 to $100, saying the revenue upside reflected "solid growth in the core e-commerce business on the back of healthy user growth." The firm thinks continuing user momentum will support the company's growth outlook for "4Q and beyond."

Susquehanna (Neutral) lifts its PT from $70 to $90, noting that the Q3 print "continued the solid business momentum from 2Q." The firm says Q4 has "started off nicely as well" and praises JD's position in the "large and growing Chinese e-commerce market." Susquehanna stays on the sidelines due to the balanced risk/reward profile.

JD.com shares are up 1.7% pre-market to $86.80.

