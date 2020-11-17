Wells Fargo upgrades V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to an Overweight rating after having it slotted at Equal Weight.

"VFC is well-known as one of the strongest operators in our space, but the stock has underperformed other 'best in class' operators of late (e.g. LULU, NKE). With a strong portfolio of brands bolstered by the recently-announced Supreme acquisition (accretion upside ahead), we think VFC will be a key recovery play in the coming year," updates analyst Ike Boruchow.

Boruchow thinks the Supreme acquisition by VF could be meaningful and add $0.20 to EPS in year one. The company is also seen getting back into a "beat and raise" mode. "While we currently forecast FY22/23 EPS of $2.80/$3.34, if the company begins beating expectations again, we see a scenario where EPS for these years could be closer to $3.25/$3.75," forecasts Boruchow.

Previously: VF's deal for Supreme called a strategic win