October retail sales trail estimates, +8.5% Y/Y

October Retail Sales: +0.3% M/M vs. +0.4% consensus and +1.6% prior (revised from 1.9%).

Retail Sales (less auto) +0.2% M/M vs. +0.5% consensus and +1.2% prior (revised from +1.5%).

Ex-gas and autos: +0.2% M/M vs. +0.6% expected and +1.2% prior (revised from +1.5%).

On a year-over-year basis, retail sales were up 8.5%.

Retail sales control group +0.1% M/M vs. +0.5% consensus and -0.9% prior (revised from +1.4%).

Nonstore retailers were up 29.1% Y/Y, building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers were up 19.5% Y/Y.

Total sales for the August through October 2020 period were up 5.1% Y/Y.